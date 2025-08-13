Large eight-acre plot in Telford with permission for 31 new homes is listed for sale

The land off Hem Lane in Halesfield has associated permission for eight three-bed plus 23 four- and five-bed properties.

The green light was given in April last year after concerns were initially raised about traffic coming off the Eastern Primary which meant a nearby road was "like a race track". But six months later, and with a variety of conditions, the plans were approved.

Now, the land has been listed for sale for £1.5 million with Griffin Land Agency and Consultancy Ltd.

The site comprises a series of pony paddocks and associated agricultural buildings that are scheduled for demolition. The listing states that development will require the creation of a new access off Hem Lane.

The listing adds that the land, and prospective homes, will offer "gorgeous" views over Shropshire green belt land.

The land off Hem Lane in Halesfield. Photo: Griffin Land Agency and Consultancy Ltd/Rightmove

It describes the land's listing as "a genuinely rare opportunity to purchase a low-density residential development site of circa eight acres with full planning permission for 31 open market houses, all detached, with an average size of 1,600 sq ft. The proposed development will offer glorious, far-reaching views over open countryside.

"The site comprises a series of pony paddocks and associated agricultural buildings to be demolished. Development of the site will require the creation of a new access off Hem Lane alongside the existing house known as The Ridgeways. The latter is also owned by our client and is available by separate negotiation if required.

"An off-site affordable housing contribution was agreed due to the nature of the proposed development being large, detached houses averaging 1,600 sq ft. The Section 106 [agreement] comprises financial contributions for off-site affordable housing and education, totalling £846,000. There are also off-site highways works to improve Hem Lane between the site and the junction with Halesfield.

The land has permission for 31 homes. Picture: Griffin Land Agency and Consultancy Ltd/Rightmove

"The proposed drainage solution is via a Klargester-type system, out-falling into a ditch on neighbouring land to the south-east and then onwards into a watercourse. There is a legal agreement in place with the neighbouring landowner to grant an easement to the purchaser of the site for £6k per dwelling, i.e. £186,000, the cost of which is the responsibility of the purchaser."

Planning permission was granted on April 8. 2024. The decision can be viewed on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal, with reference TWC/2023/0058.

