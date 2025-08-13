Edward Roberts, 50, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

The charge relates to an incident in which he injured a man in Wellington on February 24 last year.

Robert Edwards, representing Roberts, asked Judge Anthony Lowe to adjourn the case for a pre-sentence report.

The judge agreed to the suggestion, and set a sentencing date of September 18 back at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Roberts, of Millstream Way, Leegomery, Telford, was granted unconditional bail until that date.