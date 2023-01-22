North Wales Police Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman. Picture: Mandy Jones Photography

Pc David Carrick, 48, a serving Metropolitan Police officer admitted admitted 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape, after carrying out sex attacks on a dozen women over an 18-year period.

Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman, who leads the force in North Wales said investment is planned to strengthen the force’s vetting unit. This is in addition to a further two police officers for its Professional Standards Department, to support its "drive for the highest organisational standards".

She said: "The crimes of David Carrick were despicable and appalling, made worse by the position of trust he held whilst perpetrating these awful acts.

"My thoughts are with the brave victims who exhibited the utmost strength in both reporting these offences as well as subjecting themselves to the prospect of a high-profile trial."

Chief Constable Blakeman added that it is important to remember that it was the skill and professionalism of colleagues in Hertfordshire who ensured that Carrick was brought to justice.

The case has placed the spotlight on the police across the whole of the UK.

Chief Constable Blakeman said there is much to be proud of in North Wales, and highlighted the overwhelming majority of "dedicated skilled officers and staff, who on a daily basis go above and beyond to keep our communities safe".

But the force is "not immune to misconduct," she said.

"There have been court cases and internal misconduct hearings involving employees from my force already this year, as we ensure that we rid ourselves of any misogynistic and predatory behaviour that exists in police culture.

"We remain committed to ensuring that our systems are effective in removing officers who are simply not fit to wear the uniform."

The Home Secretary has launched an internal review into police dismissals to make sure the system is effective at removing officers who betray standards expected of policing.