Llanfyllin Show goes online

By Sue Austin | Mid Wales | Attractions | Published:

More than 300 entries were received for this year’s virtual Llanfyllin Show on Saturday.

Heather Morris won the best lockdown fun photo competition

With the annual show unable to go ahead organisers decided to hold some of the competitions online with people taking photographs of their entries, from their horses and dogs to their cakes and flower arranging.

Show secretary Sian Lewis said: “We didn’t want anyone to miss out on the hard work and talent that gets displayed in our show every year.

The virtual show was a great success and a good way of keeping the event in people’s minds. We had more than 300 entries, so the judges had a very tough job on their hands.

Claire Brook was first in the Horses, Section D competition

President Ianto Jones said: “I was disappointed that the physical show was not held this year, but thankful that the committee managed to organise a successful virtual show.

“I would like to thank our new secretary Sian and everyone else involved for their hard work. We have a very good team and there are a lot of hard workers who are not committee members."

The virtual competitions included the sections for sheep, horses, cookery, craft, photography, horticulture, children’s horticulture, dogs, gardens and fun. In a nod to the panic buying at the start of lockdown one of the craft competitions was to make something from a toilet roll holder.

