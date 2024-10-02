Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Powys County Council’s Liberal Democrat/Labour Cabinet had unanimously voted for the updated policy and in doing so ignored arguments from opposition group leaders to delay the process.

Cabinet had been told by senior staff that the policy needed to be agreed so that it can be implemented by the start of the next school year in September 2025.

The main changes are around the introduction of school catchment area maps and clarifying when a pupil qualifies for transport.

Beverley Baynham - Powys County Council

Now, Powys Independents andthe Conservative group have formally requested for the decision to be “called in” for more consideration.

Under the council’s constitution implementation of all decisions by the Cabinet is delayed by five days to allow for the issue to be “called in” to a scrutiny committee.

The call-in request has been signed by Powys Independents joint leader, Councillor Beverley Baynham along with group members Councillors Graham Breeze, Bryan Davies, and Gareth E. Jones.

Conservative group leader Councillor Aled Davies along with his group members Councillors Lucy Roberts and John Yeomans also signed the request.

Aled Davies

Powys Independents and Conservative group have issued a joint statement which said: “The seven councillors claim the decision is contrary to the policy framework of the council’s commitment to Zero Carbon by 2030.

“They claim the Cabinet failed to take into account legal obligations and statutory guidance set out by the Local Government Association (LGA) in the Gunning Principles which included adequate consultation with all stakeholders such as schools, governors, parents, carers and pupils.”

The statement continues: “It is also claimed that the Cabinet failed to take into account legal obligations in respect of transporting pupils to their nearest school, even when outside the prescribed catchment area.”

The draft policy was provisionally approved by Cabinet at the end of July to allow a consultation to take place.

The consultation was held from August 9 to September 12 and just 131 responses were received.

The report explained that 55.3 per cent of respondents overall agreed that changing the wording from “nearest suitable school” to “catchment area school” made it easier to understand, but only 43 per cent agreed to the change.

On Monday, when by challenged around the legality of the decision by Councillor Davies, head of legal and monitoring officer Clive Pinney said: “The guidance from the Welsh Government clearly indicates that it’s for the council to set what it considers to be the nearest suitable school.

Clive Pinney - Powys County Council\'s head of legal and monitoring officer

“Therefore, it is totally compliant with the legislation and the guidelines.”

Passenger transport manager Sarah Leyland-Morgan also told the meeting: “Even if we had all the money in the world to spend on school transport, we don’t have the drivers of vehicles available to allow for such flexibility that I think is being requested in this policy.”