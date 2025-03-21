Firefighters tackle significant wildfire in Mid Wales after spate of incidents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Crews from North Wales Fire Service have been at the scene of a significant wildfire in Corwen - at the Berwyn Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

A firefighting helicopter has also been deployed to tackle the blaze.

It comes after a host of wildfires in recent days - including on the Long Mynd in Shropshire.

Wales has been badly hit by incidents, with reports of fires in a host of locations, including Rhayader and Llanfair Caereinion in Powys.

Firefighters have been dealing with a number of incidents across Wales. Picture: Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service

Other areas affected include Crynant, Cimla, Three Crosses, Abereiddy, Glasfynydd, Builth Wells, Crickhowell, Swansea, and Llandovery.

On Thursday, Mid and West Wales Fire Service said its operators were dealing with an "extremely high number of calls relating to grass fires", and urged people to only call 999 if their life or property was in immediate danger.

In total Mid and South Wales firefighters were dealing with more than 40 incidents.

Nick Thomas, duty tactical manager for Natural Resources Wales in North Wales, talked about the impact of the fire at Corwen.

He said: "We are supporting North Wales Fire and Rescue Service as they work to extinguish a fire on the Berwyn SSSI.

"The firefighting helicopter contracted by by NRW will be deployed today to assist with the efforts.

"The fire has encroached on an area of forestry managed by NRW. Our officers will continue to provide advice and informaiton to partners on the protcted landscapes and forestry blocks in this area. We remain on site to support the emergency services, and will asses any damage to the land that we manage and the surrounding area as soon as it is safe to do so.

"The recent dry spell of weather has increased the risk of fire at this time. If anyone sees a fire, please report it to the fire service immediately.

"If anyone witnesses fires being set they should report their concerns to Crimestoppers or the police."