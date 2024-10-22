Fatal Powys train crash: New pictures show shocking damage caused by collision involving two trains
Shocking pictures show the damage caused when two trains collided in Mid Wales, killing one passenger and injuring 15 other people.
Published
Last updated
The tragedy took place on the line between Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth, at the village of Llanbrynmair, at 7.30pm yesterday.
The crash involved one train travelling from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and one heading from Machynlleth to Shrewsbury.
Multiple emergency services were scrambled to the scene last night, and have remained at the location throughout today.
An investigation into the shocking incident is ongoing.
The latest pictures of the crash show the trains remain where they crashed, with the front of one carriage severely crushed.
Specialist teams can be seen on site examining the cause of the tragedy.