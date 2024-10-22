Fatal Powys train crash: New pictures show shocking damage caused by collision involving two trains

The tragedy took place on the line between Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth, at the village of Llanbrynmair, at 7.30pm yesterday.

The crash involved one train travelling from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and one heading from Machynlleth to Shrewsbury.

Multiple emergency services were scrambled to the scene last night, and have remained at the location throughout today.

An investigation into the shocking incident is ongoing.

Emergency workers at the scene after a collision involving two trains near Llanbrynmair, Mid Wales. A passenger has died following the crash, British Transport Police (BTP) said a further 15 people were taken to hospital following the collision near Llanbrynmair in Powys shortly before 7pm on Monday night. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. All remaining passengers were evacuated. Picture date: Tuesday October 22, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Llanbrynmair. Photo credit should read: Ian Cooper/PA Wire

The latest pictures of the crash show the trains remain where they crashed, with the front of one carriage severely crushed.

The carriages were badly damaged by the crash. Picture: Ian Cooper/PA Wire.

Specialist teams can be seen on site examining the cause of the tragedy.

