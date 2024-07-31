Celebrity choir drops in at county children's hospice to share the joy of music

Members of the popular North Wales Johns’ Boys choir, best known as 2023 Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists, ran a musical session for brothers and sisters of children who visit Hope House hospice.

The Johns' Boys Choir dropped in at House House.

The day was one of the hospice’s regular sibling support activities.

Johns’ Boys founder and conductor Aled Phillips was joined by choir members Shea, Cai, David, Tom, Ioan, Dafydd and Dan, who led the children in musical activities.

Aled is an award-winning conductor and former Director of Music at Oswestry School.

He founded the choir, based near Wrexham, in 2016.

Johns’ Boys initially came together to celebrate the life and work of two composers and conductors from the village of Rhosllannerchrugog – John Tudor Davies and John Glyn Williams.

Following the success of the occasion, the choir decided to continue to make music together.

Aled said: “For the lads it was a very rewarding time to be able to give something back to such a wonderful charity who do so much for children and families.

"They were even given the opportunity to have a tour of the hospice and see the fantastic facilities that are provided for families in our area. This is a very special place.”

Children Jasmine and Ella, who both have sisters who attend Hope House for respite, said they loved the day.

“I’ve really enjoyed taking part in the songs and games. The activity days at Hope House with other brothers and sisters are good fun,” said Jasmine.

Fundraiser Cat Dowdeswell said: “We are so grateful to Johns’ Boys Choir for taking the time to visit Hope House to create such a fun and interactive day for brothers and sisters of children who use our facilities.

"Sibling support is one of the vital services we provide to care for families in the area. We look forward to working with this wonderful choir again soon.”