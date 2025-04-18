Bracken Trust Singers given £436 following a St David's Day concert by women's institutes

Cynthia Shepperd, W.I. Trustee Board Member, and Chairman of the Committee which organised the concert, presented the cheque at a singers practice at Llanyre Church Hall.

The Bracken Trust Singers and other artists entertained Powys W.I members and friends on that day, with the aim of raising much needed funds for the Llandrindod Wells Cancer Support Centre.

The presentation was made to Vera Buckler, leader of the Bracken Trust Singers, who accepted the cheque on behalf of the Trust.

Also present were Ann Lloyd, (Chair) and Karen Bennett (Vice Chair) of Powys W.I’s. Also there were some members of the Singers who were present on St. David’s Day.

The Bracken Trust Singers’ next singing engagements will be two VE Day anniversary concerts. On Wednesday May 7 they will be performing at the Metropole Hotel, Llandrindod Wells at 8pm.

Whilst the following morning Thursday May 8, which is exactly 80 years to the day since the original V.E. Day, the group will be entertaining the residents and staff of Crosfield House, Rhayader at 11am.

At both concerts songs in the programmes will be wartime favourites, together with London singalongs of that era.