The film The Miracle Club will be shown in Knighton in May
There's just one dream for the women of Ballygar to taste freedom: to win a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes.
With a little benevolent interference from their local priest, a group of close friends get their ticket of a lifetime.
It will be shown at Knighton Community Centre on Friday, May 9 at 7.30pm.
The film will run for 90 minutes and there will be an interval during this film
Tickets are £6 for adults and they are available by calling 07964 023841.