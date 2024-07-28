'Always the gentleman' – Tributes paid to legend of Mid Wales politics
Tributes have been paid to a committed local councillor, community champion, and a legend of Mid Wales politics.
The hugely respected Independent Councillor Michael Williams, who had represented Machynlleth on Powys County Council since the 1980s, died last week.
Councillor Williams was a fierce advocate for the town and community of Machynlleth, as well as Mid Wales as a whole.
One of the most popular and respected members of Powys County Council, Councillor Williams was well known for his impassioned, rousing speeches in the chamber and at public meetings across the county – never requiring a microphone.
Described by many as a "true gentleman", Councillor Williams was a huge advocate for sports in the area, and had been a respected referee in his time.