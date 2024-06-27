Children's care home plans are lodged with council

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The change of use planning application has been submitted by Portsmouth based Fair Ways Community Benefit Society and is for Cefnmeusydd, Morgan Street in Caehopkin, a village to the east of Abercrave and on the edge of the Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) National Park.

If approved, up to four children and young people aged between six and 18 years old would live at the property.

Planning agents BJC planning explained the proposal.

BJC planning said: “It is an imposing detached seven bedroom property surrounded by a large lawned garden in a semi-rural location.

“Whilst it is Fair Ways’ belief that the use proposed is not materially different to a family dwelling, the local planning authority (Powys County Council) has determined that planning permission is required.

“The four residents will be assisted in their daily lives by a number of care staff, with typically between two and five on site at any one time.

“The nature of the care provided will vary over time, depending on the ages and abilities of the residents, ranging from the skills normally performed by a parent, (such as) feeding, socialising, transporting to school and social activities, to more specialist skills associated with any health or disability issues.

“The children may be in attendance from periods as short as three months to as long as three years.”

Inside. the property is described as being “spacious” with a lounge, dining room, family kitchen and dining room, a tv lounge and study area as well as a “wrap around” summer room.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms that would be used by the children/youths in care with three more bedrooms on the second floor.

BJC planning said: “It is likely that staff will use the three rooms on the second floor as a private space and as a sleeping area.

“The overall aim of this care will be to provide a stable family environment for those in care.

“The majority of children are likely to attend local schools, depending on their individual educational needs.”

Fair Ways also operate two care homes in Powys around 15 miles away to the north at Heol Senni.

They also operate an outdoor activities facility at Resolven near Neath which is 12 miles to the west.

BJC planning said: “Hence Abercrave is ideally suited to provide easy access for the residents to the facilities at Resolven.

“This mutual proximity, including the availability of trained staff within the vicinity, is helpful when any staff are unwell or specific additional needs arise.”

The add that “collectively” staff from the four locations will work together for the benefit of the young people they care for.

BJC planning said: “The property itself will provide an attractive home for the young people that will live there, in a spacious and attractive location, with little or no impact on close neighbours but within a local community.”

A decision on the application is expected by August 13.