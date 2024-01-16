Top musicians performing at historic venue

The performance from Sinfonia Cymru violinist Ezo Sarici and Turkish pianist Deniz Cengiz will take place at Gregynog Hall at Tregynon, near Newtown on Thursday night.

Gregynog Hall has billed the concert as an “absolute treat to banish the winter blues”.

Ezo, who started music aged four at the Royal Academy of Music ‘First String Experience’ programme, fell in love with the famous Music Room at Gregynog when she performed there with Sinfonia Cymru last year.

She studied at Junior Guildhall before attending the Yehudi Menuhin School.

Ezo has performed in concert halls including The Royal Festival Hall, Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.

This time Ezo returns to Gregynog with internationally acclaimed pianist Deniz, who also began her musical education at the age of four in Istanbul.

The performance starts at 7pm and the duo’s repertoire will include Brahms sonatas, Piazzolla and Gershwin.

Tickets cost £15, with free admission for under 18s and students, and they can be booked by calling the Gregynog Hall on 01686 650224, emailing enquiries@gregynog.org.uk or popping into the coffee shop.

Gregynog Hall is one of Wales’ leading country estates and former home of art collectors and public benefactors Gwendoline and Margaret Davies who were passionate about music.

They converted a billiard room into the Music Room and formed a choir, mainly from estate employees and their families.

From 1932 to 1938, an annual festival of music and poetry was held at Gregynog Hall, conducted by such musical luminaries as Sir Henry Walford Davies and Sir Adrian Boult.

Elgar, Vaughan Williams, Holst and George Bernard Shaw were among the list of other distinguished guests who visited.

The Davies sisters together created one of the most important private collections of art in Britain and donated 260 works to the National Museum Wales, where it has become a national treasure.

The collection includes works by French Impressionists and post-Impressionists Monet, Renoir, Van Gogh, Cezanne, Pissarro, Sisley and Berthe Morisot.