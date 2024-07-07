Love is all around as Gregory Porter lifts Llangollen Eisteddfod

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Porter told the appreciative audience that he had been warned by Sir Tom Jones that he had to be on his best form at the Eisteddfod as Wales was the land of song.

And he went on to show that his voice was a incredible as ever.

A wonderful bonus for the audience was the support act JP Cooper. The wonderfully talented singer/songwriter had the gentlest of voices and a wealth of stories to tell through his songs - and a cracking drummer in his band.

JP Cooper. Picture: Desh Kapur Photography/ CUFFE & TAYLOR

His best known track September Song almost had me in tears as I realised it could have been written about mine and hubby's first meeting!

The style of singing changed dramatically as Porter took to the stage along with his talented band.

The first half of his concert was all about jazz - taken out of the Harlem St Nick's Club where had had a residency and into the Llangollen Pavilion.

Gregory Porter. Picture: Picture: Desh Kapur Photography/ CUFFE & TAYLOR

While all his musicians were top notch, it was the saxophonist who shone. Meanwhile Porter used his voice like his own musical instrument.

He moved onto more soulful tracks and told the audience that the theme of the night was love - in all its forms.

He dedicated one song to his brother, who died during Covid and there was an unspoken nod to his father, largely absent from his life with Papa was a Rolling Stone.

There was a great rendition of the title track from Liquid Spirit and another favourite, Concorde.

Llangollen Eisteddfod's core week continues with Choir of the World on Saturday and Wales' own Katherine Jenkins on Sunday.

Then, thanks to a new partnership between the festival and Live Nation promoters next week sees three more headline concerts, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Jess Glynne and Madness.

Tickets are available via the Eisteddfod box office or Ticketmaster.