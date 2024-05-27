What's on offer at new classic car show in picturesque rural setting

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

More than 70 cars will be on display at the inaugural show on Saturday, June 1 at Glansevern Hall and Gardens.

Classic car lovers can see Morgan's, MG's, SAAB's, Jaguar's, Aston Martin's, Morris Minor's and Mini's.

The event will raise money for Hope House Children's Hospice, Lingen Davies and the ENSA Memorial Appeal.

Attendees can enjoy a range of craft and village stalls as well as the picturesque rural setting - positioned on the banks of the River Severn in Mid Wales.

Glansevern Hall Gardens offers more than 25 acres of diverse landscape, and the estate features a variety of garden attractions such as a five-acre lake, a water garden, lakeside and woodland walks, and a bird hide - set where the River Severn meets the River Rhiew.

Admission costs £5 - cash - per car.

The festival says: "Anyone who wishes to exhibit a car of interest that hasn't already booked in can just arrive on the day from 9am."