Rare chance to see spectacular historic garden open this weekend

As part of the National Garden Scheme Vaynor Park, Berriew, will be open from 1pm to 5pm this Sunday.

The five-acre gardens surround a restored early seventeenth century hall, and lie within a landscaped park, which is notable for its fine mature trees and far-reaching views over the Welsh border into Shropshire.

Owned by William and Kate Corbett-Winder, the garden is only open once a year.

Spectacular south-facing herbaceous borders are sheltered by red brick walls with an abundance of climbing roses, tender shrubs, vines and clematis.

Visitors can explore the woodland gardens where rambling roses scale the hundred-year-old Douglas firs, and banks of blue hydrangeas thrive in the acid soil.

The gardens feature topiary yew birds and clipped box buttresses with spires of taller plantings and a box edged rose parterre, laid out in 1867, underplanted with cosmos and nicotianas.

The inner courtyard is planted with lime green paniculata and frothy Annabel hydrangeas.

In the Orangery, a vivid blue plumbago romps up the terracotta walls, happily sharing the space with tumbling pelargoniums.

Home-made teas will be available in the courtyard, with dogs welcome.

There is wheelchair access and there will be plants for sale.

Admission costs £6 for adults and is free for children.

For information visit the National Garden Scheme website.