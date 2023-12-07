Jailed: 'Degenerate' paedophile targeted girls in 'vile campaign' of sex abuse

Matthew Aldridge, from Knighton, was convicted in September after a three-week trial, 20 of his offences were against the same victim with four other offences committed against a second girl and a further three on a third minor.

Aldridge's sickening crimes against one of his victims was aided by the work of a 46-year-old woman, who forced the girl to change her evidence against him when she first reported the abuse in 2016.

At Mold Crown Court on November 9, Aldridge was jailed for:

Rape of a child under 13 x2

Attempt rape of a child under 13

Sexual assault upon a child under 13 by penetration x11

Sexual assault of a child under 13 x5

Sexual assault of a child aged 13-15

Causing a child to engage in sexual activity x4

Indecent assault upon a child

Indecency with a child

Engaging in sexual activity with a child

In a victim impact statement read to the court, one of the victims said: "I didn't realise how important it would be for me to share what I was told to hide. I was told girls like me are damaged beyond repair and unlovable."

Telling the court that Aldridge had the opportunity to admit his crimes and show some remorse, she said that he had committed a "final cruel act by putting us through a trial".

A third victim tried reporting the abuse to police in 2016 but was coerced into changing her allegations against Aldridge by the female co-defendant.

Bravely reading her statement out in court herself, she explained how the abuse led to her self-harming.

"It could have been stopped at that stage," prosecutor Mark Connor said. He told Judge Nic Parry that because of the woman's intervention, Aldridge was able to continue abusing her until 2019.

Oliver King, mitigating for Aldridge, said the paedophile "maintains his innocence". He said this stance meant the author of Aldridge's pre-sentence report had "no choice but to conclude he is a danger to children".

Sentencing the 56-year-old, Judge Parry said: "The level of danger posed to children by you is very high. Your behaviour indicates there's no limit to the level of depravity you will go to for sexual gratification you would resort to, to gain sexual gratification."

His "campaign of sexual abuse", was, the judge said, the "conduct of a degenerate" and went on to describe Aldridge's actions as a "systematic and vile campaign of rape and like offences".

Judge Parry sentenced Aldridge to life in prison with a minimum term of 24 years. A lifetime sexual harm prevention order was also imposed, as well as a restraining order.

Turning his attention to his co-defendant, Judge Parry sentenced her to 10 years in prison after her conviction of perverting the course of justice and child cruelty for allowing the offences to happen.

Speaking for Dyfed-Powys Police, Detective Constable Liz Evans praised the "strength and determination of the three victims", and thanked them for their support and cooperation.