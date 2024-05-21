Headteacher gets a good 'gungeing' for a good cause at colourful school event

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Newtown CE Primary School held its first ever colour run event to raise money for the school and the local community group, the NCRA (Newtown Community and Recreation Association).

The event raised more than £700 which will be split between the school and NCRA.

Inspired by the Hindu festival of Holi, the colour run involved showering runners with coloured powder from different stations as they made their way around the course.

As part of the event, children, parents, staff and members of the community were able to buy raffle tickets to 'gunge' headteacher, Ben Crompton.

The raffle ticket which was pulled out of the hat belonged to deputy head, Clare Liley, who had the task of dumping the bucket of gunge over Mr Crompton.

Deputy head, Clare Liley won the honour of gunging headteacher, Ben Crompton

Clare Liley said it was her "absolute pleasure" to gunge the head, adding: “It was worth buying hundreds of tickets!”

Ben added: “It was a wonderful event which brought together children, parents, staff and the local community.

"We are very fortunate at Newtown to have such a fantastic PTA who are really creative and fun with the events they plan and raise a lot of much-needed money.”

Helen Roberts of the PTA said: “It was great to see everyone come together to enjoy the sun. We well and truly got covered from head to toe in coloured powder.

"We know how little money schools have and want to be able to support the school and community going forward – and if we can do that whilst having fun, all the better!”