MP says train service needs to get back on track after complaints

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has launched an investigation into poor train punctuality and reliability in the Network Rail Wales & West Region.

It comes after the ORR found that overall performance across the region is continuing to deteriorate, while the wider network across the UK has seen performance stabilising.

The investigation will bring together Network Rail and train operators, including Transport for Wales which operates the Cambrian Line, to identify required solutions and improve performance for passengers. The ORR will also decide on any appropriate measures, which could include enforcement action.

Mr Williams said: "I welcome the ORR’s investigation into the rail service across Wales. For too long, rail passengers across Montgomeryshire have suffered from continuously delayed and cancelled trains. We need a rail service which can always be relied upon, and I am very pleased that the UK Government will be investigating and bringing together all stakeholders to identify weaknesses and implement solutions.

“I will also be meeting with both Network Rail and Transport for Wales to discuss the many complaints I have received from constituents, who have had to endure so many instances of poor service. Transport for Wales’ long promised delivery of new trains and carriages for the Cambrian Line still hasn’t happened, and the current performance on the line cannot be allowed to continue.”