Local routes revealed for opening stages of 2024 Tour of Britain Women

The Tour of Britain Women is a women's cycle stage race held in England and Wales, as part of the UCI Women's World Tour.

The opening stages will see the world’s top riders tackle some of Wales’s most iconic roads and climbs, with thousands expected to line the streets to welcome the race.

Riders on the first stage will set off from Welshpool on Thursday, June 6.

Powys County councillor, David Selby, said: “It’s exciting that Powys has been chosen to host the Grand Départ from Welshpool for this year’s Tour of Britain Women.

"It will provide a great opportunity for both residents and visitors to watch some of the world’s top cyclists in action as they race through the north of the county and for us to showcase the beauty of our natural surroundings to a national and international audience.”

Stage two will take place the following day from Wrexham.

Wrexham councillor, Nigel Williams, said: “I’m once again really pleased to see a nationally important event such as the Tour of Britain Women being hosted in Wrexham, giving people the opportunity to see elite cyclists in a major competition.