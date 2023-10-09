Police confirm death of motorcyclist and call for witnesses to weekend tragedy

By Dominic Robertson

Police have confirmed that a motorcyclist died in a crash over the weekend, and are appealing for witnesses.

Police said specialist officers are supporting the man's family.
Dyfed Powys Police said that a man, who was riding a black KTM Super Duke bike, died at the scene of the incident, on the A470, between Rhayader and Llangurig.

The crash happened at around 8.55am on Sunday and did not involve any other vehicles, according to police.

A spokesman for the police said the man's family are being supported by specialist officers.

They have called for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

A spokesman said: "If anyone has any information on this incident or may have been travelling along the A470 at the relevant time, please contact Dyfed Powys Police either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

"Quote reference DPP-20231008-082."

