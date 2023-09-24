'Insane' Welsh 20mph speed limit is 'taking toll on tourism' – claims

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford

He has remained defiant and pledged there will be no u-turn in the face of a massive online petition with 411,000 signatures against the default restriction on roads across Wales – some online critics accusing him of “arrogance.”

His law has caused tailbacks, turning motorists into “Sunday drivers” with some sticking to the limit by going even slower than 20mph, and has led to bouts of road rage.

But the road safety measure is hurting the economy, too – as predicted - with hoteliers at Llandudno reporting cancelled bookings and long-term visitors vowing never to return to Wales.

Berin Jones, chairman of Llandudno Hospitality Association, said: "We have had some members suffering bookings being cancelled because of it and a number of comments through the summer as a result of the law being introduced.”

There is also the threat of a tourism tax, Mr Jones said :”People are saying they no longer intend coming to Wales despite having stayed here for years. They feel totally unwelcome by the behaviour of our First Minister and many people in our nationalist party in Wales. I don’t think they understand how they are being perceived.”

The hotelier, 59, said :”I have never felt this embarrassed to be a Welsh person. I am proud to be Welsh and proud to be British.”

He added that visiting coach drivers were “frustrated” by the speed limit because of their time slots and didn’t understand the logic of the 20mph limit because of the greater vehicle pollution.

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt has called the Welsh law “insane.” Even Labour supporters are critical of it.