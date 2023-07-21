Agricultural show combine to offer special salver

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

Five popular agricultural shows in the old county of Montgomeryshire are again working together to promote the events this summer.

The showground
The showground

All but one of the shows contribute points towards a coveted piece of silverware for sheep breeders. A salver is awarded to the competitor that gains the most points in the sheep sections at Guilsfield, Llanfyllin, Berriew and Llanfair Caereinion shows.

The salver, which will be presented at Llanfair Caereinion Show on September 2, is a spin-off of a marketing collaboration between the four shows - together with Montgomery Show - which began in 2006.

The five show secretaries now share ideas and information with a view to improving their annual events, which are promoted in a ‘5 Local Shows’ leaflet.

The dates of this year’s shows are: Guilsfield Show on Thursday, August 10, Llanfyllin Show on August 12, Montgomery Show on August 19, Berriew Show on August 26 and Llanfair Caereinion Show on Saturday, September 2.

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Farming
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News