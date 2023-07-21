Agricultural show combine to offer special salver

The showground

All but one of the shows contribute points towards a coveted piece of silverware for sheep breeders. A salver is awarded to the competitor that gains the most points in the sheep sections at Guilsfield, Llanfyllin, Berriew and Llanfair Caereinion shows.

The salver, which will be presented at Llanfair Caereinion Show on September 2, is a spin-off of a marketing collaboration between the four shows - together with Montgomery Show - which began in 2006.

The five show secretaries now share ideas and information with a view to improving their annual events, which are promoted in a ‘5 Local Shows’ leaflet.