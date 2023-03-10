Wonderwool Wales to host special book launch

Kerry Lord. Photo: Denitsa Raykova.

Ria Burns, who designs and makes sustainable knitwear will launch her new book, Dyeing Yarn Naturally, published by the Crowood Press, at the 17th show, which will be held at the Royal Welsh Showground, in Builth Wells, on April 22 and 23.

Meanwhile, TOFT founder Kerry Lord’s latest publication, Alexandra’s Garden: Flowers, which features patterns to make 30 crochet flowers, will be launched at the end of March and will also be promoted at Wonderwool Wales.

Ria makes small-batch, artisanal clothes from local, traceable wool. She hand dyes her garments with homegrown and foraged native plants and Dyeing Yarn Naturally is a step-by-step guide to the process of dyeing yarn naturally from start to finish.

“Wonderwool Wales will be the book’s first official outing after publication, so I think it technically counts as the launch, which is very exciting,” said Ria whose website is riaburns.co.uk

TOFT is a British craft company. Bringing traditional crafts and contemporary designs together using luxury materials, the business specialises in beginner knit and crochet kits and has a wide range of pattern books and British wool. Everything is sold online at toftuk.com

TOFT was launched at Kerry’s parents’ alpaca stud farm in 2006, originally to produce alpaca yarns. Today the company sells both alpaca and premium sheep wool yarns.