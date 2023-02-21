Photo competition to catch the beauty of the canal network

The Montgomery Canal photo: Jody Wilson

Open to both residents and visitors, the competition aims to celebrate the beauty of the Montgomery and Monmouthshire and Brecon Canals and encourage people to get out, explore and enjoy the waterways.

The Canals, Communities and Wellbeing project is focusing on increasing opportunities for public access, recreation, rural active travel and supporting enhanced wellbeing within a five kilometre corridor of both canals running through the county. Ultimately, the project partners are working together on a host of activities that will make the canals more accessible to all.

“We are extremely lucky here in Powys to have two historically important and beautiful canals running through our county,” Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys said.

“Not only do they play a crucial role in creating incredible nature-rich habitats for all kinds of wildlife, but they also provide a unique place for residents and visitors to enjoy.

“What better way to celebrate these remarkable waterways than choosing our favourite photos to enter into the #LovePowysCanals photography competition. Not only will participants get the pleasure of sharing their memories with others, but they could be in with a chance of winning some great prizes too.”

There are four themes and two age categories, under 16 and adults in which people can submit their photos. Two winning photos from each theme will be selected in April 2023 with winners receiving a prize from one of the participating partners.

"Remember to use the hashtag #LovePowysCanals with any of your photos online."

Deadline for entries is 29 March 2023 and the themes are: Our Lovely Waterways; Nature on the Canal; Canals in the Seasons; Canals in motion.

The photos much have been taken along the Montgomeryshire or Monmouthshire/Brecon Canal and an individual can submit up to five photos per theme.

Photo with people in can not be accepted.