Historic former pub building to be auctioned

The Old Coach Chambers, a prominent Grade II listed building in the heart of Welshpool, has been put on the market.

Once home to the father of renowned social reformer Robert Owen, the former public house boasts a significant history within the border market town.

Formerly known as the 'Coach and Horses' Inn, the Coach Chambers stands adjacent to the well-known Royal Oak Hotel.

The current owners Robert and Margaret Langrebe have decided to sell the property.

Margaret was once the owner of the adjacent Royal Oak Hotel after her grandfather bought it in 1925.