Welsh parliament discuss Severn and Vyrnwy flooding concerns

Russell George

As Shropshire and Powys face weather and flood warnings, politicians in the Senedd have been discussing the management of Clywedog and Vyrnwy reservoirs.

Montgomeryshire Senedd Member Russell George raised the impact of flooding incidents in mid Wales, and the management of the reservoirs with the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford in the Senedd today.

Mr George outlined several flooding incidents in recent years, including flooding in Llandinam which led to residents being evacuated by boat last year.

He also asked the First Minister for an update on the work that the Welsh Government and National Resources Wales are involved with regards to enhancing the Clywedog dam to provide greater resilience.

In response, Mr Drakeford said: "The point the Member makes about the Vyrnwy and the Clywedog reservoirs is a really important one, because some people's concern, further downstream, is that water released from the reservoirs adds to the risk of flooding, particularly at points of high rainfall.

"The Environment Agency is responsible for managing the releases and the water levels in those reservoirs, and it has been releasing water out of both reservoirs at the start of this year.

"Now, we have an assurance that they will be stepping back from that in the light of the weather forecast this week.

"But officials of the Welsh Government do remain in regular discussions with the Environment Agency about the operating arrangements it has for both reservoirs, and I'm very happy to make sure that the points made by the Member this afternoon are taken up further in those discussions.”

After, Mr George said: "Many people are rightly anxious and fearful that their homes and land may be flooded when rivers are overflowing, and flood warnings are in place

"It is hugely distressing when people’s homes are flooded, and I was glad that I had a further opportunity to again raise this issue with the First Minister.