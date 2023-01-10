Powys has reached saturation point for intensive poultry farms says Senedd member

Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds.

Jane Dodds has raised concern over the growth of Intensive Poultry Units throughout the county, stating that although she understands farmers have to diversify, it feels like Powys has reached a saturation point and a balance needed to be struck.

She said that in Powys as a whole, it is estimated there are around 8.5 million heads of poultry in Powys – equivalent to 64 birds for every person – the majority on 100 large-scale farms raising more than 40,000 chickens each.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats are calling on the Welsh Labour Government to introduce new planning guidance to place more stringent requirements on proposals for poultry units allowing local authorities to more easily reject proposals that are likely to contribute to water pollution.

"I’m extremely concerned about pollution in the River Wye, as well as others rivers in Powys such as the Severn and Usk, the latter of which is actually the most polluted river in Wales. Whilst I support farmers' need to diversify, a balance must be struck.

“It is my belief that we have now reached a saturation point when it comes to intensive poultry units in Powys. With Powys having received five times as many IPU applications than the rest of Wales combined since 2017 there has to be a limit."

She said there were other pollution problems for the rivers.

"Sewage dumping is also playing a huge role. This is something that both the UK Conservative Government and the Welsh Labour Government have powers to legislate against, but are failing to do so.