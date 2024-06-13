Family gearing up for fundraising fun day in Ronnie's memory

Party at Ronnie Street, on Saturday, July 20, at Seasons Café in Caersws, near Newtown, is in its third year and looks set to be bigger and better than ever.

The event, which raises money for Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices, is filled with family entertainment from 12noon to 3pm, followed by evening entertainment.

The action-packed day features fun fair rides, an animal man, toddler football camp, donkey rides and an evening entertainment music line up including local Newtown Young Performers, an ABBA tribute act, a choir, and bands.

There’s also a circus workshop, a Ferrari, ice-cream van, food stalls, and a princess party.

Alice and Lewis Jones, along with children Dougie, aged two and a half, and Mina, aged 17 months, are busy organising the day, which marks the birthday of their son and brother Ronnie who died at just one year old.

Ronnie was born with complex needs and received care at Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices until he passed away aged 15 months in November 2021.

Ronnie celebrated his first birthday in July 2021 with a Sesame Street-themed party as he loved the show’s cute and cuddly Elmo.

His mum and dad have since carried on the tradition in his memory, and have so far raised £20,000.

Alice said: “Ronnie Street is a play on Sesame Street as Ronnie loved Elmo, he was his favourite.

“The party is lovely way to bring friends, family and community together to celebrate Ronnie’s life and remember him. It’s important for Dougie and Mina to know about the big brother they never had the chance to meet, and a party is the best way for them to hear all about him in a fun way.

“We hope to raise £5,000 for Hope House, and have been blown away by generous businesses and supporters who have offered their time and commitment to help us.”

Fundraiser Bekki Fardoe thanked the Jones family for putting on the fun day to raise money to care for poorly children and their families.

She said: “Thank you to Alice and Lewis for all their hard work putting on the third Party at Ronnie Street. Their fun days have already raised an amazing £20,000 to support children with life-threatening conditions and their families. Fingers crossed for a lovely sunny day for what looks set to be their greatest party yet.”