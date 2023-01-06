Proposals to move air ambulance base out of Welshpool to go to the Welsh Parliament

Air ambulance debate in the Senedd

Proposed last August, the plans could see the Welshpool and Caernarfon crews combined into a new North Wales base.

Possible changes have been met with widespread concerns, with people across mid Wales questioning how moving a helicopter and road vehicle base further away from mid Wales would lead to an expansion of the service.

The proposals and data have been the topic of questioning by politicians in the Senedd, but next week, Russell George MS is set to lead a Welsh Conservative debate on the Wales Air Ambulance bases reorganisation.

He wants to discuss concerns surrounding it, with the motion acknowledging petitions of more than 20,000 signatures calling for the retention of the bases in Welshpool and Caernarfon.

Welsh Conservatives are calling on the Welsh Government to work with its NHS partners and the Welsh Air Ambulance Charitable Trust to ensure that the current bases remain in operation.

Commenting ahead of the debate, Mr George said: “The service provided by the Wales Air Ambulance to the people of mid Wales and other areas of Wales is invaluable, but there is deep concern about how the proposals to move the Welshpool and Caernarfon bases will strengthen cover in Mid Wales.

"We have seen both the First Minister and the Health Minister attempting to distance themselves and deny responsibility for a proposal that has come from a service of the Welsh NHS.