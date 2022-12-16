Restored watering point for heritage railway takes national award

The first locomotive takes water at the reconstructed watering point in March 2022. Photo: D.J. Mitchell

When the railway was build in 1865 the Ty Dwr - watering point - was installed to transfer water from a nearby waterfall to the first locomotive shed by a series of troughs supported on slate columns.

But it fell into disuse and was demolished in 1954.

The huge restoration project saw the railway jointly awarded the Hendy and Pendle Trust Volunteers Award by The Duke of Gloucester at a ceremony held in London.

The watering point shed was situated on what was then the mineral extension between Abergynolwyn station, the original passenger terminus and what is now Nant Gwernol station.

After the railway was preserved in 1951, the watering point fell into disuse and was demolished in 1954 so that the slate could be used to help build a retaining wall following a landslip near Dolgoch.

However, it was long-held ambition to see it rebuilt and the first steps were taken in 2019. Some archaeology was needed to dig out the remains before the new structure was designed.

Following a successful appeal and sponsorship from PTG Tours, local contractors were employed to rebuild the slate columns while volunteers constructed new water troughs from locally sourced larch.

The new watering point was used for the first time in March this year by locomotive No.4 ‘Edward Thomas’, the last known locomotive to use the old one.

Ian Drummond, chair of the railway’s heritage working group, said: “To receive this award is a great honour and a fantastic reward for all those who worked so hard to make this possible.

“Particular credit must go to Mike Christensen who designed the reconstruction and supervised the building, as well to our contractors, Rhys and Tomos of Celtic Masonry.

“Thanks also to all those who contributed to the appeal and to PTG Tours for their sponsorship. It is great to know that a missing piece of our heritage has now been restored.”