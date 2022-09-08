Wheelchair adventurer set to summit Snowdon

Wheelchair adventurer David Bainbridge is set to conquer the summit of Snowdon in an epic charity challenge

Mountains aren't always the most accessible place for wheelchair users, but 55-year-old David Bainbridge is determined to reach the summit of Wales's highest peak.

David, from Montgomery, lives with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a rare genetic disorder that affects the body’s connective tissue.

On September 24, volunteers with the charity Jubilee Sailing Trust (JST) will be assisting David, and challenge partner, Abi Bubb, to ascend the mountain to demonstrate how people can work together to overcome diversity in the 'Pulling together up Snowdon' challenge.

The JST team will pull David, wheelchair and all, up to the summit in a challenge that's hoping to raise more than £20,000 for the global sailing charity which provides inclusive adventures at sea.

David, who joined a recent JST Liverpool to Dublin voyage, said he wanted to test his limits with a fundraiser for the charity.

He said: "I live with a number of significant physical and mental conditions and use a wheelchair, so when I decided to fundraise for the charity, I knew that whatever I chose to do was going to hurt a lot.

"I figured it had to be big enough to be worth the additional pain, fatigue, discomfort and risks. That’s why the challenge had to show that no matter how hard and limiting my illness is, 'I can do hard things'.

"I just don’t quit and that’s why I make a conscious decision daily to choose life and try to live life to full despite its many challenges."

Chair of the JST’s London branch, Graham Strudwick said: "Our hardy team each come with various skills that will help David and Abi achieve this spectacular feat, either through good mountaineering or hill walking experience or just a strong determination to get them to the top, and back down again."