Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond

Toilets in Builth Wells will be closed for next year’s Royal Welsh Show after a couple of thousands of pounds of damage was caused this year.

The town’s mayor said Powys County Council which takes over the toilets for the event will have to put portaloos in place next year.

The town council will also consider putting security panels in place around the Groe toilets to protect them from vandalism and damage.

The damage has been reported to the police and the incident has been logged and Powys County Council will be invoiced for most of the damage which is likely to amount to about £1,200.

Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond said: “Whatever the cost of the damage, that type of behaviour is not acceptable. There are people that are civically and socially challenged.

“It’s not just the repairs but its every second of time that it has taken the clerk etc to deal with it, it’s the toilets being closed and it’s the knock on effects three weeks on and they are still not fully functioning.

“It has taken the clerk’s time to deal with it over two weeks, a couple of events have been affected such as the park run and the aquathlon. It can’t be allowed to go on.

“I think we should close the Groe toilets down next year for the Royal Welsh Show and Powys County Council will have to put in portaloos down there and any damage then will be for them to sort out.

“We are not going through another two or three weeks repairing what the mindless minority have done.

“It is public money we are spending on these things and the community gets two to three weeks when they can’t use the toilets properly and events have been affected. Powys County Council have had their chance,” he said.

Town clerk Louise Hammond said: “During the Royal Welsh Show all the paper holders were smashed off the walls, the skylight was broken in the men’s toilet, hand sanitizers were taken in the men’s toilets, the push pumps were broken in both the men’s and women’s toilets and one of the doors was damaged.

“After that the ladies toilets ceiling was smashed in but the town council will have to pay for that because we are not sure when the damage occurred.

“There was also some damage in the Strand Hall, most of it will require painting walls etc, so Powys County Council which uses it as a hub during show week, will be invoiced for that too.”

Councillor Gwyn Davies said originally when they had the agreement with Powys County Council about the show week services, they said they would have security people to man the toilets.

“If they had been doing their job they would have caught the person doing it and could have handed them over to the police or it would not have happened at all. So either they are not doing the job properly or they were not asked to keep an eye on the toilets.”

The town council revealed that they receive nothing from the county council for use of their facilities during show week.

Members unanimously agreed to shut the public toilets down completely for the 2026 Royal Welsh Show from the Wednesday before until the Saturday morning after the show. They will also consider putting up security panels around the toilets.

A Powys County Council spokesman said: “Whilst it is noted that Builth Wells Town Council are not willing to hire the toilets to Powys County Council for the show next year, this situation will be discussed at part of the multi-agency Builth Wells Event Safety Group debrief meeting in September - in which Builth Wells Town Council will be present - and any necessary alternative provision will be discussed.

“Accredited security, commissioned by the county council, were on duty through the show period from Saturday to Thursday and the toilets were checked daily during the hire period.”







