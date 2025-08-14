Sprinting towards success: Lilly Noble secures full US scholarship

Lilly Noble, an A Level learner at Coleg Cambria Deeside, has been awarded a 100% scholarship to attend Murray State University in Kentucky.

There, she will pursue a degree in Physiotherapy while competing for the university’s prestigious track and field team.

The 17-year-old, who completed A Levels in Physical Education, Psychology, and Biology at Deeside Sixth Form Centre, was scouted shortly after turning 16 by Onfield, a specialist sports recruitment agency.

Following a series of calls and interviews with American universities, the former Flint High School pupil chose Murray State for its blend of academic excellence and athletic opportunity, as well as the chance to advance both her sporting and professional ambitions.

“My ultimate goal is to compete professionally in athletics, with dreams of taking part in the Commonwealth Games and, one day, the Olympic Games,” Lilly said.

“I’m beyond excited to begin this next chapter in America and to gain invaluable experience both on the track and in the classroom.”

Lilly credits her success to the unwavering support of her teachers and coaches.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the staff at Coleg Cambria for the support over the last two years,” she said.

“I would like to give special thanks to the lecturers and Mim Riddell for their constant encouragement.”

Mrs Riddell, Head of Deeside Sixth Form and Assistant Principal for Academic Studies, praised Lilly’s drive and dedication:

“Lilly is an exceptional student who has shown tremendous commitment to both her academic and athletic pursuits,” she said.

“Her achievement is a testament to her hard work and resilience. We are incredibly proud of her and can’t wait to see all that she will accomplish at Murray State and beyond.”

Lilly also expressed heartfelt thanks to her parents and coaches who have been instrumental in her journey so far: “I couldn’t have done it without their love and support.”