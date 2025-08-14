Francesca Humphreys receiving her execllent results at Newtown High School

Halle Trigg achieved three A grades at Newtown High School and has accepted a place to study Medicine at the University of Liverpool

Cole Moore Max Bufton James Stovell receiving their results at Newtown High School

At Llanidloes High School - Keeley Pugh, Ffion Williams, Meg Jones, Jasmine Wozencraft, Kaitlyn Rees

Llanidloes students Finn Macken, Charlie Roberts, Jake Boswell, John Owen, Evie Jones with their results

Robin Ellis and Ruby Koffer received their results at Llanidloes High School

Finn Macken and John Owen at Llanidloes High School

Youngsters across Powys have been celebrating after collecting their A Level results and working out their next moves.

Congratulations and praise has been paid by schools, teachers, Powys County Council and the Welsh Government to those who have achieved their results.

Powys County Council has congratulated learners across the county who received their A Level and Level 3 qualification results on Thursday, August 14, recognising their hard work and achievements.

The council is delighted to see so many Powys learners reaching the grades they need to take their next steps – whether that’s university, an apprenticeship, or entering the world of work – and beginning an exciting new chapter.

Once again this year, Powys learners have demonstrated outstanding commitment and determination, with a significant number achieving top grades. The county has seen strong results in A* and A grades, as well as excellent outcomes in vocational qualifications.

Councillor Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “My warmest congratulations go to all our learners receiving their results today.

“Their achievements are a source of great pride, and it’s inspiring to hear their individual stories of success.

“I’d like to thank school staff for their continued support, and families who have played a central role in their children’s educational journeys.

“Powys’ young people have exceptional talent and potential. They’ve excelled across a range of areas – from academic success to creative arts and sport.

“They have bright futures ahead, and we wish them every success as they take their next steps.”

Wales’ Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, has congratulated learners across Wales who have received their A-level, AS, Advanced Skills Baccalaureate Wales and vocational qualification results.

She said: “Today marks a significant milestone for students across Wales as they receive their results. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to every student, alongside our dedicated teachers and education staff, whose commitment and effort have brought us to this moment.

“Every learner opening their results today has earned the right to feel immense pride in what they've accomplished, and these achievements demonstrate remarkable determination.

“As you look towards your future, whether that involves starting an apprenticeship, entering employment, or beginning studies at university, I wish you 'pob lwc'.

“For those seeking guidance on their next steps, support remains available through your school or college and the Young Person's Guarantee, which provides a range of options.

“I will continue to work on raising educational standards and ensure every young person has the support they need to achieve their goals.”

Newtown High School was celebrating another year of successful A-Level results, reflecting the hard work, dedication, and resilience of its students and staff.

Acting Headteacher, Mrs Natalie Havard, commented: "I wish to congratulate our students on their AS and A-Level results. It was a pleasure to see them collecting their results today and celebrating some truly outstanding achievements."

Among the many successes were Halle Trigg who achieved three A grades and has accepted a place to study Medicine at the University of Liverpool, Francesca Humphreys earned one A* and two A grades and will pursue Psychology at Cardiff University, Max Bufton secured one A*, one B, and one C grade and is set to study Sport Science at Derby University and at AS-Level, Jun Lin delivered an exceptional performance, achieving four A grades.

Mrs Havard added: “60% of our pupils have accessed a Russell Group University and nearly all have their first choice of university – we are so very proud.

"I would like to thank all of our school staff who have worked tirelessly to support our students throughout their studies. Their commitment and continued efforts have clearly paid off. I would also like to extend my gratitude to our parents and carers, whose support has been instrumental in helping our students reach their goals."

"Good luck to all of our students as they embark on the next stages of their education, careers, and futures. We wish you every success."

Students and staff at Llanidloes High School were delighted with their exceptional A-level and wider post-16 results this year.

Around a third of A-level and vocational grades awarded at the school are A* or A’s with nearly all students able to access their first choice university.

In recent years, Llanidloes Sixth Form has appeared in The Sunday Times top ten Sixth Forms in Wales.

Mr Owen said, “We hope to have achieved this feat again and are deeply proud of our wonderful Sixth Form students. Many have secured places at Russell Group universities, some are starting apprenticeships, others are taking a gap year to carry out voluntary work or travel, and a few are starting exciting employment opportunities.”

“I couldn’t be more proud of our fantastic staff team for teaching and supporting our students so effectively. Their hard work and professionalism have yielded another stellar set of results that eclipse national averages and many fee-paying private schools. We have, once again, underlined the importance of local Sixth Forms in rural Powys.”

In a message to students, Mrs Jerman, Head of Sixth Form and Dr Simon Creasey, Assistant Head of

Sixth Form, said, “Congratulations everyone on your superb results! We’re so proud of you all and wish you well as you move onto exciting new pastures. Please pop in, or get in touch, to give us regular updates on how you’re getting on.”

Notable results at Llanidloes included Angela Davies who achieved A*ABB and will be studying Occupational Therapy at the University of Liverpool, Robin Ellis got AAAB and will be studying Physical Geography and Environment at the University of York, Ruby Koffer achieved A*A*A and will be doing Biological Sciences at the University of Warwick, Finn Macken got ABB and will be going to the University of York to study Music and sound recording and John Owen got A*AAB and will be studying Economics and Maths at Durham University.

At Ysgol Calon Cymru, Llandrindod Wells and Builth Wells campuses, this year 72% of their students have accepted university places, with others heading into apprenticeships, employment, college, or taking a gap year with plans to apply to university next year.

100% of their veterinary applicants were placed: Cai Samuel will be going to the Royal Veterinary College, University of London, Tori Davies and Hali Rae Morris will do Veterinary Science at University of Liverpool, and Emily Thompson will study Veterinary Medicine and Surgery at Harper and Keel Veterinary School.

Gaian Hardiman achieved 4 A grades in Biology, Physics, Maths and Welsh Baccalaureate and is going onto study Pharmacy at Cardiff University and Felix Mattock-Moore achieved 2 A grades in Biology and Physics and Completed BTEC Sport in one year, achieving a Distinction and as a result will be studying Sport and Exercise Science at Bath University.

Mr Powell, Headteacher, said: "These results reflect the relentless effort and ambition our learners have shown, supported by the dedication of our teaching and support staff, and the encouragement of families. Our learners have not only achieved academically, but they have also grown into well-rounded young adults who are ready to make their mark in the wider world. We could not be prouder of them."

Miss Rhys-Jones, Deputy Headteacher: “We are incredibly proud of our learners’ achievements this year. Their dedication, focus, and commitment to their studies over the past two years have been remarkable. We wish them every success as they take their next steps – whether that be university, apprenticeships, or entering the world of work.”

Mrs Tiernan, Head of VI Form, said: “A particular highlight this year is the exceptional achievement of our veterinary students—100% of them have received university offers, which is a fantastic accomplishment and a testament to their commitment and passion.

“Our VI Form has been a truly supportive and inspiring place to learn. It’s wonderful to see students leaving not only with strong academic results but also with the independence, resilience, and interpersonal skills that will serve them well in whatever path they choose.”

Hali Rae Morris of Ysgol Calon Cymru will be studying Veterinary Science at the University of Liverpool