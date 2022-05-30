Rolling back the years at Chirk Carnival

Knights of Albion and Rob Ivall with Aramis

Jousting exhibitions and court jesters featured at the popular event, with the display arena busy throughout the afternoon.

And for younger visitors there were more up-to-date pursuits such as zorbing sessions or a 100-foot inflatable agility course.

The Royal Welsh Fusiliers

Billed as the biggest family event the town has seen for many years, thousands of people visited the recreation ground to enjoy the activities.

There was also a vintage fairground, live family entertainment, artisan shopping and food stalls as well as performers on stage throughout the day, with many staying on for Chirk Live, a music event in the evening.

The event was organised by Chirk Town Council, Fair Event Management and Wrexham City Of Culture 2025.