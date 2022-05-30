Notification Settings

Rolling back the years at Chirk Carnival

By Paul Jenkins

Visitors to Chirk Carnival could go back to King Arthur's time on Saturday as they turned back the clocks.

Knights of Albion and Rob Ivall with Aramis
Jousting exhibitions and court jesters featured at the popular event, with the display arena busy throughout the afternoon.

And for younger visitors there were more up-to-date pursuits such as zorbing sessions or a 100-foot inflatable agility course.

The Royal Welsh Fusiliers

Billed as the biggest family event the town has seen for many years, thousands of people visited the recreation ground to enjoy the activities.

There was also a vintage fairground, live family entertainment, artisan shopping and food stalls as well as performers on stage throughout the day, with many staying on for Chirk Live, a music event in the evening.

The event was organised by Chirk Town Council, Fair Event Management and Wrexham City Of Culture 2025.

A spokesman for the town council said: "After a tough couple of years of restrictions, it was good to see people able to let go and have some fun and everyone seemed to enjoy the varied entertainment."

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

