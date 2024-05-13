Farmer brands fine for demolishing listed dovecote 'harsh'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Philip Terence Gore knocked down the listed building on Lower Newton Farm in Newton, near Yockleton, after storms in 2022 damaged the one-storey brick bird loft “beyond repair”.

Kidderminster Magistrates Court last month fined the 49-year-old farmer £30,000 for knocking down the 17th century red brick building on his land that the case and ordered him to pay £15,000 costs for what Shropshire Council described as “one of the worst examples of deliberate damage and destruction to a listed building seen in the county”.

However, speaking about the £45,000 court bill, Mr Gore told The Sun newspaper at the weekend that it had been “a bit harsh”.

He said: "It was almost falling down and all things considered, it does seem a bit harsh.

"No-one has ever been to look at it that I know of and I have lived there my whole life.

"But then again I would have probably had to pay out a lot of money to repair it - so there is that.

"We will just have to find the money somehow."

His partner added: "There’s nothing we can do. We just have to move on.

"This is a beautiful spot but no-one would ever know you were here."

The dovecote was one of 7,500 listed buildings in Shropshire whose owners are required to "undertake routine repairs and maintenance".

A council spokesman said "The listed buildings form a vital part of Shropshire's heritage and a vital part of its unique appeal.

"They help to make it such and attractive place for so many people.

"Anyone thinking of undertaking any works to a listed building is advised to first talk to Shropshire Council's planning team."