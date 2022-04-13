Councillor throws support behind anti-poverty protests

Councillor Joy Jones has declared her support for a campaign to help fight the cost of living crisis

Earlier this month a demonstration was held in Cardiff over the rising costs of living and the soaring price of energy and other bills.

The protest, organised by The People’s Assembly, was one of dozens held in locations across the UK, including outside 10 Downing Street, highlighting the impact a combination of rising fuel and food prices, inflation and low pay is having on millions of people.

Last week, Councillor Joy Jones found out that she will be returned uncontested in this year’s Powys County Council’s elections for the Newtown East ward.

Unencumbered by the need to campaign in the forthcoming election, Councillor Jones said she would be highlighting that many people all across Powys are struggling to pay their bills and manage the costs of living.

During the last council term, Ms Jones was the Anti-Poverty champion for Powys – a role she said she relishes and hopes to continue when the council work re-starts after the election results are finalised on May 6.

She said: “This is a protest I agree with. It’s time to make a stand against these ever-increasing prices while companies make huge profits.

“Speaking to local people over the past few days I have been hearing how they hadn’t dared to put the heating on all winter.

“Their food was one meal a day and that might only be a sandwich.

“People are going to bed at 8pm to 8.30pm because they can’t put the heating on.

“This is not how our society should live.”

“There is so much hidden poverty in Powys.

“People are working hard often two or three jobs just to put food on the table or heat their homes not for luxury holidays or designer clothes but for the essentials to stay alive.

“People are often proud and try not to show the difficulties they are in until it totally consumes them and affects their physical health, mental health and wellbeing.

“Sadly, if this state of affairs continues we will see people losing their home and turn out with nowhere to go.

“Foodbanks will be put under immense pressure as donations dry up.”

She raised concern that the issues created by the poverty crisis can lead to more domestic violence, and urged the government to act before next October when a second rise in energy bills is expected.