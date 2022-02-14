Tributes to Welsh Language Commissioner after his death

Aled Roberts

The Liberal Democrat, who has died after a short illness, was leader of Wrexham council before serving as an Welsh Assembly member from 2011 to 2016.

He was born in Rhosllannerchrugog, near Wrexham and, after studying law at the then University of Wales in Aberystwyth, he worked as a solicitor in Ruthin and Mold.

He was elected leader of Wrexham council in 2005.

Clwyd South MS Ken Skates has described his former colleague in the Senedd as a true champion for the people and places of our region and nation.

"He believed passionately in his home community of Rhos and the wider area of Wrexham County Borough, serving our communities with understanding and full commitment. We’ve lost a rare type of politician in Aled – someone who was always polite, compassionate and empathetic at all times. He will be missed by so many people, across the political divide."

Former MP for Clwyd South, Susan Elan Jones, also grew up in Rhosllannerchrugog and said the community would be united in sadness. She added: ‘He was an exemplary public servant, who served his home community and the people of Wales with great dedication. He was also a brilliant Welsh Language Commissioner."

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds said Mr Robert's death was a deep blow to the party.

"Aled was a committed liberal and was known for his extraordinary hard work as both an assembly member for North Wales and as a senior councillor."