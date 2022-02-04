Second homeowners face council tax hike in Powys

Cllr Aled Davies

Powys County Council's cabinet voted for the Council Tax hike which could see an extra £350,000 to the council’s coffers.

The report says that increasing the premium to 75 per cent will increase the average council tax for each of 1,311 identified properties, to £3,310.45

The rise was agreed at a full council meeting in September 2020 and then went out to consultation late in 2020 and questions had been asked why it hadn’t been implemented so far.

Finance portfolio holder, Councillor Aled Davies explained that a consultation on the proposal had taken place in late 2020 that received 780 responses.

“The overall view from the consultation was negative to increasing the premium. It’s not really surprising nobody wants to see higher levels of taxation.

“However, most of those who responded were people who own second homes.”

Councillor Elwyn Vaughan who was behind the motion to increase the council tax said: that was approved at council, said: “It’s not a new problem for rural Wales or parts of rural England.

“What we have seen in recent years is property prices have gone silly in many communities.”

He said property prices had escalated beyond the reach of young people.