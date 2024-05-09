Pulled up rope leaves three trapped in Snowdonia mine

The group who had been exploring the Croesor-Rhosydd mines in Snowdonia (Eryri) when they became trapped after the rope they had used to descend into the mine had been pulled up by another group of explorers.

North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation (NWCRO) said 'very tired team members' were called out on midnight, May 6 following a full day's practice at the same location.

They were assisted by Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team.

A spokesperson for NWCRO said: “One of the missing persons was found at the bottom of the first pitch in Croesor having retreated from the Rhosydd side of the system. He explained that the party had been unable to find their way out of Rhosydd and that he had decided to return in order to raise the alarm.

“Unfortunately, on reaching the last pitch up he discovered that the rope they had descended was no longer there and that the other rope present had been pulled part way up the pitch and was unreachable.

“A message was relayed to surface and a second NWCRO team entered Rhosydd and quickly located the other two members of the party and escorted them to surface, just as the sun was rising.”

He added: “On further investigation we found that the group had made use of a rope installed by another group doing the through trip that day. After completing their trip this group had returned via the surface and removed their rope, accidentally pulling up the in-situ rope, which was noted to be in poor condition.

“If you are contemplating this trip please do not rely on any equipment that you may find and take your own. It's also a really good idea to recce the route from the Rhosydd side to ensure that you know the way out.”