High profile lawyer joins university as lecturer

Dylan Rhys Jones

Dylan Rhys Jones is the new senior Law lecturer and is looking forward to passing on his knowledge and sharing his experiences with students.

In the mid-1990s’ Dylan gained a high profile as the defence solicitor of Peter Moore, the manager of a cinema in Bagillt, Flintshire, convicted of murdering four men within as many months.

Moore was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment in November 1996.

Mr Jones said: “I was a criminal lawyer for over 20 years, then worked at a college teaching law and politics.

“In 2019 I wrote a book telling the story of when I was working as a criminal lawyer for serial killer Peter Moore, which has since been published. I’ve done a lot of radio and media work, filmed some documentaries and am looking forward to a new challenge with the Law department at Glyndwr.

“There are challenges to grow the department, get the word out that we are doing Law at Glyndwr and there is a possibility to study Law here.

“It is an exciting opportunity to develop something which hasn’t been in the university before.”

“In the current climate with Covid and other concerns, people are tending to want to look at university’s closer to home.