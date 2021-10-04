Applications for primary schools now open

Applications are now open for children starting primary school in September 2022, Powys County Council has said.

Councillor Phyl Davies

Parents or carers of children who will be joining Reception in primary school have until Friday 7 January 2022 to complete their application.

Councillor Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Education, said: “All parents/carers should complete this application as soon as possible for a place in a primary school in September 2022.

“If it is not completed in time, then this may jeopardise their child’s place at their preferred school.”

Applications should be completed on the council’s website by January 7 2022 powys.gov.uk/article/1158/Applying-for-a-School-Place

If you are unable to apply online please contact admissions@powys.gov.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

