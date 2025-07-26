Powys Women's Institute Poetry and Prose event was a great success

Judge Ruth Broome, the winner Frances, Kay and judge Suzie Pearson

Members had been invited to enter a competition with theme of ‘Summer’ to win the Jean Woosnam Silver Salver but to also take part in the evening readings of favourite poems or poem written by themselves on the same theme.

With over ten entries the judges Ruth Broome and Suzie Pearson from Bridgnorth Hightown Writers had their work cut out to come to a final and unanimous decision awarding the Salver to Frances Field of Chatterbrook W.I. on her thoughtful and evocative ‘Summer’ poem.

Runner up and Highly Recommended was Phillipa Boast of LlanfairWaterdine.

But, the other attraction of the evening was the renowned Pimms and Puddings supper provided at this particular event by committee members with visitors tucking in with gusto making for a memorable evening.

Forthcoming events include a Murder Mystery at Wents Meadow, Presteigne on August 9, St. Michael Church walks on September 6, Poetry Slam and Panto visit.

For more information on these events and about a W.I. near you, please contact Louise on prfwi.secretary@gmail.com