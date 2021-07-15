New recovery grant scheme now available

Councillor Aled Davies

The Covid Community Recovery Grant has been made available in recognition of the vital role played by the third sector and to help organisations respond to the impact of the pandemic.

It aims to assist recovery and help organisations develop flexible and responsive plans and activities to become more resilient and financially sustainable.

Local organisations can apply for up to £20,000 for projects and funding can be used to support a variety of initiatives such as expanding services or activities, enhancing facilities, purchasing equipment, or recruiting and supporting volunteers.

Grants will cover up to 80 per cent of costs and funding can be matched in either cash or staff/volunteer time.

Councillor Aled Davies, the council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “Over the last 18 months we have seen so many voluntary groups step up to support their communities when they needed it the most, often going far above and beyond expectation.

“What makes their efforts even more admirable is that, at the same time as helping others, many of these groups having been experiencing significant material impacts due to Covid.

“That is why the council has created the Covid Community Recovery Grant. By making money available for this grant scheme we hope to help many third sector organisations recover and plan for a bright future.”