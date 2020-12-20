Harsher festive restrictions 'devastating' for businesses

Ben Francis, of the Federation of Small Businesses, said the situation will leave retail businesses with piles of stock they will struggle to get rid of, and urged the government to do everything to help firms "navigate the storm."

“Clearly these are very difficult times and there is a significant amount of concern in all areas about the continuing rise of coronavirus," said Mr Francis, Welsh policy chair for the FSB.

“Closing down businesses now, when non-essential retail and hospitality firms are trying desperately to maximise whatever opportunities they can from the pre-Christmas period (ordinarily their most important time of year), is nothing short of devastating for thousands of businesses across Wales.

“The announcement means that many businesses will be left with substantial stock that reflects a financial liability for them, and we will be looking to speak to Welsh Government about how businesses can be supported in the coming days.

“This situation creates a new level of urgency for businesses to receive funding from Welsh Government upon which they will be heavily reliant. Welsh Government must respond by bringing forwards payment of the fund that was outlined yesterday in order to help businesses survive.