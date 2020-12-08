Businesses who flout Covid rules could be closed down warning

Councillor Graham Breeze

It says the council’s Public Protection Team are working around the clock to help local businesses to comply with Covid-19 regulations

The team comprises of trading standards, environmental health, and licensing officers from across Powys who work closely with partners including Dyfed Powys Police.

For several months, officers have been working day and night to ensure businesses fully understand and operate within the safety requirements and avoid enforcement action.

This work has accelerated in recent weeks, and with the support of Welsh Government funding five new public protection officers have been recruited to bolster the team’s response to the virus.

The officers check businesses for compliance, including ensuring there is enough space for social distancing, checking cleaning routines, correct use of PPE, and making sure track and trace procedures are followed.

Officers are primarily there to assist businesses but when advice is ignored and serious issues of non-compliance persist, enforcement action is taken. This could be an improvement notice, a forced closure, or a fine, depending on the breach.

Councillor Graham Breeze, Cabinet Member for Regulatory Services, said: “Keeping Powys safe is our first priority and our Public Protection Team have been on-hand since the beginning of the pandemic to provide expert advice and support.

“In most cases businesses are working hard to remain compliant, but some businesses have continued to flout the rules and we have been left no alternative than to use enforcement as a last resort.

“We all want to keep infection rates down and Public Protection has a vital role in that by working with businesses to maintain the right safety measures.

“We don’t want to use enforcement action, but it is the council’s statutory duty to protect residents in this way.

“The Public Protection Team are here to help first and foremost, so businesses should not hesitate in seeking the advice and support they need."