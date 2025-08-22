They are being offered by the county council and funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

The Powys Business Capital Grants can be used to support the purchase of equipment that boosts productivity or enables the creation of new products or services, or support investment in greener technologies, such as replacing existing lighting or heating systems with more sustainable alternatives.

Expressions of interest must be submitted by Monday, September 15, with successful businesses then expected to submit their full applications before the end of Friday, October 3.

“We are offering these grants as part of our ongoing commitment to supporting economic development and businesses through these challenging times,” said Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys. “We want to help local enterprises and inward investors at all stages of their development, to start, sustain, grow and innovate, including through local networks.

“These capital grants are specifically aimed at boosting productivity and building long-term sustainability.”

Each grant will be based on 50% of eligible costs. Match funding must be cash, rather than the supply of services or materials, and from private sector sources.

Submit an expression of interest for a Powys Business Capital Grant now: https://en.powys.gov.uk/article/14878/How-to-Apply

When an application is approved, the business must meet 100% of the project’s cost before receiving the agreed grant as a reimbursement.

Applying is a competitive process, and value for money and expected impact will be a key factor when projects are appraised and selected.

The grant is open to micro businesses, small and medium-sized enterprises (up to 250 employees), that have been trading for six months or more within the sectors of Advanced Materials and Manufacturing, Construction, Creative Industries, Energy and Environment, Finance and Professional Services, Information, Technology and Telecoms, Life Sciences, Food and Drink, Tourism, Retail and Care

Applications from other sectors, except for farming, fishing, forestry and statutory services, will be considered, based on their value to the local economy.

All projects associated with the grant must be delivered and paid for by 18 January 2026.

Powys County Council also wants to hear from companies, in and outside the county, that need new sites or premises to help them expand.

They can use this online form to provide their contact details, so business support officers can get in touch: https://powysapi.evolutive.co.uk/form/anonymousform/6728eed7783ab7106537eb74

Councillor Gibson-Watt added: “We want to help Powys businesses reach their full potential, so please let us know if we can do anything to help you find the new site or premises that you need now or in a few years’ time.”

Anyone with questions about economic development in Powys should email: economicdevelopment@powys.gov.uk