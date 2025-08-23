September at Open Arms Kington will kick off on Wednesday, September 3 with the Sunflower Social at Places of Welcome from 10am until 12.30pm

It is a hidden disabilities support group and network, meeting in The Oxford’s barn on the first Wednesday of the month during our regular Places Of Welcome opening hours. Admission is free.

A community apple pressing event will take place in The Oxford’s courtyard on Saturday, September 6 from 11am until 3pm. Held in partnership with Kington Local Energy and Environment Network, people should take along theur washed apples and clean containers and press your own apple juice using KLEEN’s kit.

Help others and taste the difference! Admission is free.

Dementia Matters at Places of Welcome will be held on Wednesday, September 10 from 10am until 12.30pm.

It is a support group and network for people affected by dementia, meeting in The Oxford’s barn on the second Wednesday of the month during our regular Places Of Welcome opening hours. It is also free.

A Skills in Hand heritage open day will take place on Sunday, September 14 from 1pm until 5pm.

See live demonstrations of heritage skills, have a go and talk to the makers! It will include basket-making, blacksmithing, clog-making, letter-pressing, paper-making, pottery, vardo, community apple pressing, and more! Caravan Café will be serving light meals and cakes and bar open all day. Admission is free.

On Sunday, September 21, the Oxford will be taking part in Kington Walking Festival from 1pm until 5pm.

Caravan Café will be serving light meals including Drovers’ Bait ploughmans’ lunches and cakes and the bar will be open all day. A guided drovers’ walk leaves from The Oxford. Admission is free.

The Creative Workshop will round off the month on Sunday, September 28 from 2pm until 4pm.

This month’s activity is decoupage!

Payment by donation (£5 suggested). The Live 100 Club draw will take place at 3pm and the bar and café will be open from 1pm until 5pm.

Regular opening hours include Places of Welcome at The Oxford Arms, every Wednesday morning in September from 10am until 12.30pm, Chair yoga with Georgie, every Wednesday, 12.30pm until 1.30pm (£5pp), Friday summer bar opening on September 5 and 19 from 5pm until 10pm

The Oxford Arms will be closed on Sunday, September 7

For details for all events visit the website openarmskington.co.uk, telephone: 07301081444, or email info@openarmskington.co.uk.

For updates on all the events, follow them on Instagram or Facebook @OpenArmsKington

