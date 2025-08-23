The cost of repairs and work at Knighton allotments is being considered by the town council.

A dangerous six to eight foot gap at the rear of the allotments needs to be dealt with, the town’s mayor Councillor Tom Taylor said at a recent meeting.

He said there is about a three foot gap from the edge of a building and if someone fell down there they would be down there until someone found them.

“We need to put a fence in place,” he said.

Members agreed to ask former councillor Rob Edwards to have a look at the site and give them a quote for a fence to make the area safe.

Meanwhile, the council has also asked for fresh quotes for long-awaited repairs to the road at the side of the allotments.

Councillors were reminded that they had agreed to repair the road after much debate as to whether it was the town council’s responsibility almost three years ago.

At that time it was established that the town council own that area of land and some local properties also use the road for access.

Councillor Holly Adams-Evans recalled that they got quotes at the time for the work but they did not act on it or progress the work.

Councillor Petronella Ford said it would be better now to replace the whole tarmac road rather than just fix the potholes in it.

At the time it was said that residents living in the area would be willing to contribute to the work but they have now withdrawn their offer because they felt they were no nearer to getting the work done and had received no correspondence.

Knighton Mayor Councillor Tom Taylor said: “If we don’t do it, it will get worse and we will have a bigger quote to pay.”

Councillor Chris Branford said; “I think we should get on and do it.”

Members unanimously agreed to get a quote for the work